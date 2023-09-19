Moyuka Uchijima vs. Jessika Ponchet: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023
In the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 173-ranked Moyuka Uchijima faces No. 149 Jessika Ponchet.
In the Round of 32, Uchijima is favored over Ponchet, with -160 odds against the underdog's +125.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Moyuka Uchijima vs. Jessika Ponchet Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 19
- Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center
- Location: Guangzhou, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Moyuka Uchijima vs. Jessika Ponchet Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Moyuka Uchijima has a 61.5% chance to win.
|Moyuka Uchijima
|Jessika Ponchet
|-160
|Odds to Win Match
|+125
|61.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|44.4%
|54.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Tuesday's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
Moyuka Uchijima vs. Jessika Ponchet Trends and Insights
- Uchijima is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 127-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova in Sunday's qualifying round.
- In her most recent scheduled match, Ponchet got a walkover win over Ya-Yi Yang at the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.
- Uchijima has played 20.4 games per match in her 25 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Uchijima has played 18 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 20.1 games per match.
- In the past 12 months, Ponchet has competed in 17 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 45.3% of the games. She averages 19.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set.
- Ponchet has played 13 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 18.9 games per match and 9.5 games per set while winning 47.2% of games.
- Dating back to 2015, Uchijima and Ponchet have not met on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.