In the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 173-ranked Moyuka Uchijima faces No. 149 Jessika Ponchet.

In the Round of 32, Uchijima is favored over Ponchet, with -160 odds against the underdog's +125.

Moyuka Uchijima vs. Jessika Ponchet Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Moyuka Uchijima vs. Jessika Ponchet Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Moyuka Uchijima has a 61.5% chance to win.

Moyuka Uchijima Jessika Ponchet -160 Odds to Win Match +125 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 54.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.6

Tuesday's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Moyuka Uchijima vs. Jessika Ponchet Trends and Insights

Uchijima is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 127-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova in Sunday's qualifying round.

In her most recent scheduled match, Ponchet got a walkover win over Ya-Yi Yang at the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

Uchijima has played 20.4 games per match in her 25 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Uchijima has played 18 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 20.1 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Ponchet has competed in 17 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 45.3% of the games. She averages 19.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Ponchet has played 13 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 18.9 games per match and 9.5 games per set while winning 47.2% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Uchijima and Ponchet have not met on the court.

