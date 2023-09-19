In the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, Nadia Podoroska (ranked No. 84) faces Xiyu Wang (No. 88).

In this Round of 32 matchup against Podoroska (+210), Wang is favored to win with -275 odds.

Nadia Podoroska vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Nadia Podoroska vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has a 73.3% chance to win.

Nadia Podoroska Xiyu Wang +210 Odds to Win Match -275 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 41.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.1

Tuesday's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Nadia Podoroska vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights

Podoroska last competed on September 13, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023, and the match ended in a 3-6, 3-6 loss to No. 176-ranked Mai Hontama .

In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 (her previous tournament), Wang was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 35-ranked Lin Zhu, 4-6, 4-6.

In her 26 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Podoroska has played an average of 20.5 games.

On hard courts, Podoroska has played nine matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.3 games per match while winning 44.8% of games.

In the past 12 months, Wang has played 45 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.3% of the games. She averages 23.5 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

In 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Wang has averaged 23.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 49.7% of those games.

This is the first time that Podoroska and Wang have played in the last five years.

