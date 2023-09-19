No. 7-ranked Ons Jabeur will take on No. 45 Alycia Parks in the Abierto Guadalajara Round of 32 on Tuesday, September 19.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Parks (+280), Jabeur is favored to win with -375 odds.

Ons Jabeur vs. Alycia Parks Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Ons Jabeur vs. Alycia Parks Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 78.9% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Alycia Parks -375 Odds to Win Match +280 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.3% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 59.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.4

Ons Jabeur vs. Alycia Parks Trends and Insights

Jabeur most recently hit the court on September 13, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the San Diego Open, and the match ended in a 4-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 27-ranked Anastasia Potapova .

Parks took down Lauren Davis 6-3, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Sunday.

Jabeur has played 40 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.5 games per match.

In her 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Jabeur has played an average of 23.7 games.

Parks has played 44 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 23.0 games per match and winning 48.4% of those games.

On hard courts, Parks has played 28 matches and averaged 24.7 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

In two head-to-head matches, Jabeur has taken down Parks two times. Jabeur took their most recent meeting 6-2, 7-6 on June 16, 2022 in the Bett1open Round of 16.

In four head-to-head sets between Jabeur and Parks, Jabeur has yet to lose one.

Jabeur and Parks have faced off in 37 total games, with Jabeur taking 25 and Parks claiming 12.

In their two matches against each other, Jabeur and Parks are averaging 18.5 games and 2.0 sets.

