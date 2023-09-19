Red Sox vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (82-68) taking on the Boston Red Sox (75-76) at 8:05 PM ET (on September 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Rangers will look to Nathan Eovaldi (11-4) versus the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (5-9).
Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Red Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 2-4.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
- The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (48.7%) in those games.
- This season, Boston has come away with a win eight times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Boston is No. 8 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (740 total runs).
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 14
|Yankees
|L 8-5
|Nick Robertson vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 15
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Brayan Bello vs José Berríos
|September 16
|@ Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Chris Sale vs Chris Bassitt
|September 17
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Nick Pivetta vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 18
|@ Rangers
|W 4-2
|Kutter Crawford vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 19
|@ Rangers
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 20
|@ Rangers
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|September 22
|White Sox
|-
|Chris Sale vs Touki Toussaint
|September 23
|White Sox
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Dylan Cease
|September 24
|White Sox
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Mike Clevinger
|September 26
|Rays
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Aaron Civale
