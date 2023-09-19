How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 19
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox match up with Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Rangers vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Red Sox Odds
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox's 176 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.
- Boston is seventh in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .261 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 740 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.
- Boston strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.
- Boston has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.
- The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.347 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tanner Houck (5-9) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.
- He has four quality starts in 18 chances this season.
- Houck has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 18 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/14/2023
|Yankees
|L 8-5
|Home
|Nick Robertson
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|José Berríos
|9/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Chris Bassitt
|9/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/18/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Jordan Montgomery
|9/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Nathan Eovaldi
|9/20/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Jon Gray
|9/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Touki Toussaint
|9/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Dylan Cease
|9/24/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Mike Clevinger
|9/26/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Aaron Civale
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.