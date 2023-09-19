When the Boston Red Sox (75-76) play the Texas Rangers (82-68) at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, September 19 at 8:05 PM ET, Rafael Devers will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he's currently sitting at 98).

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +135 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run total has been listed for this contest.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (11-4, 2.96 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (5-9, 4.94 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Red Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 99 games this season and won 57 (57.6%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 29-18 (61.7%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 3-3 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have won in 38, or 48.7%, of the 78 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Red Sox have a mark of 8-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

