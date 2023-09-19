Brandon Nakashima (No. 81) will meet Roman Safiullin (No. 55) in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open on Tuesday, September 19.

Nakashima has -145 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 versus Safiullin (+110).

Roman Safiullin vs. Brandon Nakashima Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Roman Safiullin vs. Brandon Nakashima Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 59.2% chance to win.

Roman Safiullin Brandon Nakashima +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 48.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.6

Roman Safiullin vs. Brandon Nakashima Trends and Insights

Safiullin was defeated 6-3, 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3 versus Tommy Paul in the Round of 64 of the US Open (his last match).

In the US Open (his previous tournament), Nakashima was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 38-ranked Laslo Djere, 5-7, 4-6, 4-6.

Safiullin has played 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Safiullin has played 26 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.3% of games.

Nakashima has played 47 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 26.7 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.9% of those games.

Through 36 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Nakashima has averaged 25.2 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 51.5% of those games.

This is the first time that Safiullin and Nakashima have matched up in the last five years.

