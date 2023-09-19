Roman Safiullin vs. Brandon Nakashima: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Chengdu Open
Brandon Nakashima (No. 81) will meet Roman Safiullin (No. 55) in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open on Tuesday, September 19.
Nakashima has -145 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 versus Safiullin (+110).
Roman Safiullin vs. Brandon Nakashima Match Information
- Tournament: The Chengdu Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 19
- Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
- Location: Chengdu, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Roman Safiullin vs. Brandon Nakashima Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 59.2% chance to win.
|Roman Safiullin
|Brandon Nakashima
|+110
|Odds to Win Match
|-145
|+2000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1400
|47.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|59.2%
|4.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|6.7%
|48.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.6
Roman Safiullin vs. Brandon Nakashima Trends and Insights
- Safiullin was defeated 6-3, 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3 versus Tommy Paul in the Round of 64 of the US Open (his last match).
- In the US Open (his previous tournament), Nakashima was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 38-ranked Laslo Djere, 5-7, 4-6, 4-6.
- Safiullin has played 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- On hard courts, Safiullin has played 26 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.3% of games.
- Nakashima has played 47 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 26.7 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.9% of those games.
- Through 36 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Nakashima has averaged 25.2 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 51.5% of those games.
- This is the first time that Safiullin and Nakashima have matched up in the last five years.
