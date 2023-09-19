In the Round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Tuesday, Sachia Vickery (ranked No. 175) takes on Caroline Dolehide (No. 111).

In this Round of 32 matchup, Dolehide is the favorite (-120) versus Vickery (-105) .

Sachia Vickery vs. Caroline Dolehide Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Sachia Vickery vs. Caroline Dolehide Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Dolehide has a 54.5% chance to win.

Sachia Vickery Caroline Dolehide -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Sachia Vickery vs. Caroline Dolehide Trends and Insights

Vickery made it past Danielle Collins 7-6 (retired) in the Round of 64.

Dolehide won 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 against Peyton Stearns in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Vickery has played 20.9 games per match in her 29 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In her 17 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Vickery has played an average of 20.2 games.

In the past 12 months, Dolehide has played 25 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.2% of the games. She averages 21.4 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

In 18 matches on hard courts in the past year, Dolehide has averaged 20.8 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 51.1% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Vickery and Dolehide have not met on the court.

