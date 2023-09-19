Sachia Vickery vs. Caroline Dolehide: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Abierto Guadalajara
In the Round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Tuesday, Sachia Vickery (ranked No. 175) takes on Caroline Dolehide (No. 111).
In this Round of 32 matchup, Dolehide is the favorite (-120) versus Vickery (-105) .
Sachia Vickery vs. Caroline Dolehide Match Information
- Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 19
- Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Sachia Vickery vs. Caroline Dolehide Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Dolehide has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Sachia Vickery
|Caroline Dolehide
|-105
|Odds to Win Match
|-120
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|51.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|54.5%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|50.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.4
Sachia Vickery vs. Caroline Dolehide Trends and Insights
- Vickery made it past Danielle Collins 7-6 (retired) in the Round of 64.
- Dolehide won 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 against Peyton Stearns in the Round of 64 on Monday.
- Vickery has played 20.9 games per match in her 29 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- In her 17 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Vickery has played an average of 20.2 games.
- In the past 12 months, Dolehide has played 25 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.2% of the games. She averages 21.4 games per match and 9.7 games per set.
- In 18 matches on hard courts in the past year, Dolehide has averaged 20.8 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 51.1% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Vickery and Dolehide have not met on the court.
