In a match slated for Tuesday, Emiliana Arango (No. 180 in rankings) will meet Sloane Stephens (No. 38) in the Round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara.

Stephens carries -350 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Arango (+240).

Sloane Stephens vs. Emiliana Arango Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Sloane Stephens vs. Emiliana Arango Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sloane Stephens has a 77.8% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Emiliana Arango -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 57.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.5

Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Sloane Stephens vs. Emiliana Arango Trends and Insights

Stephens is coming off a 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 164-ranked Ann Li in Sunday's Round of 64.

In the Round of 64 on Monday, Arango beat Anastasia Potapova, winning 6-4, 6-3.

Stephens has played 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.1 games per match.

On hard courts, Stephens has played 31 matches over the past year, totaling 20.5 games per match while winning 49.5% of games.

In the past year, Arango has played 20 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.6% of the games. She averages 22.0 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

Through seven matches on hard courts in the past year, Arango has averaged 24.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 52.0% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Stephens and Arango have not matched up on the court.

