In the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open on Tuesday, Taro Daniel (ranked No. 95) faces Aleksandar Vukic (No. 50).

Compared to the underdog Vukic (+100), Daniel is the favorite (-130) to get to the Round of 16.

Taro Daniel vs. Aleksandar Vukic Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Taro Daniel vs. Aleksandar Vukic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taro Daniel has a 56.5% chance to win.

Taro Daniel Aleksandar Vukic -130 Odds to Win Match +100 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 51.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.9

Taro Daniel vs. Aleksandar Vukic Trends and Insights

Daniel is coming off a loss to No. 162-ranked Gael Monfils, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-7, in the Round of 128 at the US Open.

Vukic most recently played on August 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open and was taken down 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 by No. 12-ranked Alexander Zverev.

Daniel has played 53 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 24.1 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 38 matches on hard courts over the past year, Daniel has played an average of 23.3 games (22.1 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Vukic has played 47 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.5% of the games. He averages 25.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Vukic has averaged 24.9 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 34 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Daniel and Vukic have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

