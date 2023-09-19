Taro Daniel vs. Aleksandar Vukic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Chengdu Open
In the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open on Tuesday, Taro Daniel (ranked No. 95) faces Aleksandar Vukic (No. 50).
Compared to the underdog Vukic (+100), Daniel is the favorite (-130) to get to the Round of 16.
Taro Daniel vs. Aleksandar Vukic Match Information
- Tournament: The Chengdu Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 19
- Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
- Location: Chengdu, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Taro Daniel vs. Aleksandar Vukic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Taro Daniel has a 56.5% chance to win.
|Taro Daniel
|Aleksandar Vukic
|-130
|Odds to Win Match
|+100
|+2800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|56.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|50.0%
|3.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|51.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.9
Taro Daniel vs. Aleksandar Vukic Trends and Insights
- Daniel is coming off a loss to No. 162-ranked Gael Monfils, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-7, in the Round of 128 at the US Open.
- Vukic most recently played on August 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open and was taken down 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 by No. 12-ranked Alexander Zverev.
- Daniel has played 53 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 24.1 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 38 matches on hard courts over the past year, Daniel has played an average of 23.3 games (22.1 in best-of-three matches).
- In the past 12 months, Vukic has played 47 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.5% of the games. He averages 25.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.
- Vukic has averaged 24.9 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 34 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.9% of those games.
- This is the first time that Daniel and Vukic have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
