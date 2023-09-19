In the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup of No. 191-ranked Alexandra Eala against No. 48 Tatjana Maria.

Against the underdog Eala (+220), Maria is the favorite (-300) to make it to the Round of 16.

Tatjana Maria vs. Alexandra Eala Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Tatjana Maria vs. Alexandra Eala Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tatjana Maria has a 75.0% chance to win.

Tatjana Maria Alexandra Eala -300 Odds to Win Match +220 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 58.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.4

Tuesday's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Tatjana Maria vs. Alexandra Eala Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on September 11, 2023 (her most recent match), Maria lost to Panna Udvardy 6-2, 4-6, 6-7.

Eala reached the Round of 32 by defeating No. 167-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik 7-5, 7-6 on Sunday.

In her 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Maria has played an average of 20.5 games.

Maria has played 27 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 19.3 games per match.

In her nine matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Eala is averaging 20.6 games per match while winning 46.5% of those games.

Eala has played eight matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.5 games per set while winning 49.1% of games.

In head-to-head matches, Maria has two wins, while Eala has zero. In their most recent matchup on April 26, 2023, Maria came out on top 6-1, 6-1.

In terms of sets, Maria has secured four against Eala (100.0%), while Eala has captured zero.

Maria and Eala have matched up for 30 total games, and Maria has won more often, securing 24 of them.

Maria and Eala have faced off two times, averaging 15.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

