In a match slated for Tuesday, Yulia Putintseva (No. 81 in rankings) will take on Xiaodi You (No. 213) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

In this Round of 32 match, Putintseva is favored (-650) against You (+425) .

Xiaodi You vs. Yulia Putintseva Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Xiaodi You vs. Yulia Putintseva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yulia Putintseva has an 86.7% chance to win.

Xiaodi You Yulia Putintseva +425 Odds to Win Match -650 19.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 33.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.2

Tuesday's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Xiaodi You vs. Yulia Putintseva Trends and Insights

You was defeated 3-6, 1-5 against Sohyun Park in the qualifying round of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 (her most recent match).

In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 (her most recent tournament), Putintseva was taken down in the quarterfinals by No. 39-ranked Xinyu Wang, 6-7, 7-6, 3-6.

In her three matches over the past year across all court types, You has played an average of 20.7 games.

You has played 20.7 games per match in her three matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Putintseva has averaged 22.5 games per match in her 44 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.7% of the games.

In 26 matches on hard courts in the past year, Putintseva has averaged 22.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 51.2% of those games.

You and Putintseva have not competed against each other since 2015.

