On Tuesday, Ya-Yi Yang (No. 236 in the world) faces Lucia Bronzetti (No. 60) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

Bronzetti carries -500 odds to secure a win against Yang (+340).

Ya-Yi Yang vs. Lucia Bronzetti Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Ya-Yi Yang vs. Lucia Bronzetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lucia Bronzetti has an 83.3% chance to win.

Ya-Yi Yang Lucia Bronzetti +340 Odds to Win Match -500 22.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 44.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.9

Tuesday's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Ya-Yi Yang vs. Lucia Bronzetti Trends and Insights

In her most recent match at the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023, Yang advanced past Jessika Ponchet via walkover.

Bronzetti most recently played on September 2, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the US Open and was defeated 3-6, 6-4, 4-6 by No. 23-ranked Qinwen Zheng.

Yang has played 18.3 games per match in her three matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In her three matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Yang has played an average of 18.3 games.

In the past year, Bronzetti has played 29 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 46.1% of the games. She averages 21.3 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

Bronzetti has averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.1 games per set through 13 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 42.3% of those games.

Yang and Bronzetti have not matched up against each other since 2015.

