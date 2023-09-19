Tuesday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (76-74) taking on the Toronto Blue Jays (83-67) at 7:05 PM ET (on September 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Yankees will give the nod to Clarke Schmidt (9-8) against the Blue Jays and Yusei Kikuchi (9-6).

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 87 times this season and won 48, or 55.2%, of those games.

New York has entered 96 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 52-44 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 632 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).

Yankees Schedule