How to Watch the Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 19
The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera will hit the field against the Toronto Blue Jays and Cavan Biggio on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank seventh-best in MLB action with 208 total home runs.
- New York is 21st in baseball, slugging .397.
- The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a .225 batting average.
- New York has the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (632 total runs).
- The Yankees are 26th in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 average in baseball.
- New York's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has a 3.97 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the sixth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.237).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Clarke Schmidt (9-8) is looking for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Yankees in his 30th start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 146 2/3 innings pitched, with 142 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Schmidt heads into this matchup with five quality starts under his belt this season.
- Schmidt will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance).
- In five of his 30 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/14/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-0
|Away
|Michael King
|Tanner Houck
|9/14/2023
|Red Sox
|W 8-5
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Nick Robertson
|9/15/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-5
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Johan Oviedo
|9/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Luis Ortiz
|9/17/2023
|Pirates
|L 3-2
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Colin Selby
|9/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
|9/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/23/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Davies
|9/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Ryne Nelson
