On Tuesday, September 19 at 7:05 PM ET, the New York Yankees (76-74) host the Toronto Blue Jays (83-67) at Yankee Stadium in the series opener. Clarke Schmidt will get the nod for the Yankees, while Yusei Kikuchi will take the hill for the Blue Jays.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Blue Jays have -110 odds to play spoiler. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (9-8, 4.56 ERA) vs Kikuchi - TOR (9-6, 3.81 ERA)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Yankees Moneyline Blue Jays Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -110 -110 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 87 times and won 48, or 55.2%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 52-44 (54.2%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 4-3 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 19, or 54.3%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Blue Jays have been victorious 19 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

