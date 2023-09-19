In the Round of 32 of the Zhuhai Championships on Tuesday, Terence Atmane (ranked No. 149) takes on Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 46).

Nishioka has -160 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 versus Atmane (+125).

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Terence Atmane Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Terence Atmane Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yoshihito Nishioka has a 61.5% chance to win.

Yoshihito Nishioka Terence Atmane -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 52.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.7

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Terence Atmane Trends and Insights

Nishioka is coming off a defeat to No. 49-ranked Stan Wawrinka, 6-7, 2-6, 4-6, in the Round of 128 at the US Open.

In his most recent match on August 24, 2023, Atmane came up short 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 against James Duckworth in the qualifying round of the US Open.

Nishioka has played 43 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.8 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

Nishioka has played 24.5 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 33 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In his three matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Atmane is averaging 25.7 games per match (25.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.1% of those games.

Atmane has played two matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 31.0 games per match (31.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set while winning 54.8% of games.

This is the first time that Nishioka and Atmane have matched up in the last five years.

