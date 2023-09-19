On Tuesday, Zizou Bergs (No. 172 in the world) faces Dusan Lajovic (No. 52) in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Lajovic is favored (-150) versus Bergs (+115) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Zizou Bergs vs. Dusan Lajovic Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Zizou Bergs vs. Dusan Lajovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dusan Lajovic has a 60.0% chance to win.

Zizou Bergs Dusan Lajovic +115 Odds to Win Match -150 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 48.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Zizou Bergs vs. Dusan Lajovic Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the US Open, Bergs was beaten by No. 121-ranked Arthur Cazaux, 3-6, 2-6, in the qualifying round.

Lajovic is coming off a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 loss to No. 86-ranked Yibing Wu in the Round of 128 at the US Open.

Through 25 matches over the past year (across all court types), Bergs has played 23.4 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.2% of them.

Bergs has played 23.5 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 10 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Lajovic has played 46 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 22.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.9% of those games.

Through 14 matches on hard courts in the past year, Lajovic has averaged 22.6 games per match (19.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set, winning 47.8% of those games.

This is the first time that Bergs and Lajovic have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.