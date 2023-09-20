In the Zhuhai Championships Round of 32 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 186-ranked Kimmer Coppejans versus No. 116 Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Kovacevic has -165 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 versus Coppejans (+130).

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Kimmer Coppejans Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Kimmer Coppejans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aleksandar Kovacevic has a 62.3% chance to win.

Aleksandar Kovacevic Kimmer Coppejans -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 52.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.2

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Kimmer Coppejans Trends and Insights

Kovacevic is coming off a defeat at the hands of Eliot Spizzirri, 4-6, 4-6, in the qualifying round at the US Open.

In his last match in the qualifying round of the US Open, Coppejans was defeated 1-6, 6-1, 5-7 versus Titouan Droguet.

Kovacevic has played 25.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 26 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Through 19 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Kovacevic has played 25.6 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.5% of them.

Coppejans has played 16 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 28.3 games per match (25.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.2% of those games.

Coppejans has played five matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 25.4 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set while winning 48.0% of games.

Kovacevic and Coppejans have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Busan, Korea Republic Men Singles 2022 Round of 32. Coppejans won that bout 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

In terms of sets, Coppejans has secured two against Kovacevic (66.7%), while Kovacevic has claimed one.

Coppejans has the advantage in 32 total games versus Kovacevic, taking 17 of them.

Kovacevic and Coppejans have played one time, averaging 32 games and three sets per match.

