On Wednesday, Marcos Giron (No. 64 in the world) faces Alexander Bublik (No. 29) in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open.

With -155 odds, Bublik is favored over Giron (+120) in this matchup.

Alexander Bublik vs. Marcos Giron Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Bublik vs. Marcos Giron Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Bublik has a 60.8% chance to win.

Alexander Bublik Marcos Giron -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 52.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.9

Alexander Bublik vs. Marcos Giron Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the US Open on August 28, 2023 (his last match), Bublik was dropped by Dominic Thiem 3-6, 2-6, 4-6.

In his last match on August 28, 2023, Giron was defeated 4-6, 4-6, 2-6 versus Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Bublik has played 49 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.4 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

Bublik has played 23.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Giron is averaging 24.6 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 56 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.4% of those games.

Giron has averaged 24.0 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set through 36 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 49.4% of those games.

Giron has taken down Bublik two times in three meetings. Giron won their most recent match 6-0, 6-4 in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 22, 2023.

In eight total sets against each other, Giron has clinched five, while Bublik has claimed three.

Giron has the upper hand in 75 total games versus Bublik, taking 42 of them.

Bublik and Giron have matched up three times, averaging 25 games and 2.7 sets per match.

