In the Round of 32 of the Zhuhai Championships on Wednesday, Rinky Hijikata (ranked No. 72) meets Alexandre Muller (No. 84).

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Muller (+100), Hijikata is favored with -130 odds.

Alexandre Muller vs. Rinky Hijikata Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Alexandre Muller vs. Rinky Hijikata Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Rinky Hijikata has a 56.5% chance to win.

Alexandre Muller Rinky Hijikata +100 Odds to Win Match -130 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament - 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 48.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.8

Today's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions

Alexandre Muller vs. Rinky Hijikata Trends and Insights

Muller is coming off a defeat to No. 2-ranked Novak Djokovic, 0-6, 2-6, 3-6, in the Round of 128 at the US Open.

Hijikata is coming off a 4-6, 1-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 16 at the US Open.

In his 30 matches over the past year across all court types, Muller has played an average of 24.3 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Through 14 matches over the past year on hard courts, Muller has played 25.1 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.9% of them.

Hijikata is averaging 25.1 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 33 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 49.8% of those games.

Hijikata has averaged 25.7 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through 21 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.0% of those games.

In the lone match between Muller and Hijikata dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon qualifying round, Hijikata won 6-2, 6-2.

Hijikata has claimed two sets versus Muller (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Muller's zero.

Hijikata has taken 12 games (75.0% win rate) against Muller, who has claimed four games.

In their one match against each other, Muller and Hijikata are averaging 16 games and two sets.

