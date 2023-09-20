On Wednesday, Arthur Rinderknech (No. 67 in the world) takes on Emil Ruusuvuori (No. 57) in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open.

Ruusuvuori is getting -210 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Rinderknech (+160).

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 67.7% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Emil Ruusuvuori +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 44.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.2

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the US Open on September 2, 2023 (his most recent match), Rinderknech lost to Andrey Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 1-6, 5-7.

Ruusuvuori is coming off a 2-6, 6-1, 3-6 defeat at the hands of No. 58-ranked Alexei Popyrin in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open.

Rinderknech has played 25.1 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 52 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Rinderknech has played 27 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.6 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.9% of games.

In the past 12 months, Ruusuvuori has played 58 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.7% of the games. He averages 24.1 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

On hard courts, Ruusuvuori has played 38 matches and averaged 22.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

On November 12, 2020, Rinderknech and Ruusuvuori played in the 2020 ATP Challenger Bratislava, Slovakia Men Singles Round of 16. Ruusuvuori came out on top 6-1, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Ruusuvuori has won two against Rinderknech (100.0%), while Rinderknech has claimed zero.

Ruusuvuori and Rinderknech have squared off in 17 total games, and Ruusuvuori has won more often, capturing 12 of them.

Ruusuvuori and Rinderknech have played one time, and they have averaged 17 games and two sets per match.

