In the Round of 16 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Wednesday, Maria Sakkari (ranked No. 9) takes on Camila Giorgi (No. 56).

In the Round of 16, Sakkari is the favorite against Giorgi, with -210 odds against the underdog's +160.

Camila Giorgi vs. Maria Sakkari Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Camila Giorgi vs. Maria Sakkari Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 67.7% chance to win.

Camila Giorgi Maria Sakkari +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +550 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 45.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.5

Camila Giorgi vs. Maria Sakkari Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Giorgi defeated Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-2.

Sakkari is coming off a 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 157-ranked Storm Sanders in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Through 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Giorgi has played 20.9 games per match and won 52.6% of them.

On hard courts, Giorgi has played 25 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.0 games per match while winning 53.1% of games.

Sakkari is averaging 22.6 games per match in her 55 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 52.5% of those games.

Sakkari is averaging 23.3 games per match and 9.7 games per set in 39 matches on hard courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Giorgi and Sakkari have matched up in the last five years.

