No. 111-ranked Caroline Dolehide will take on No. 20 Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Abierto Guadalajara Round of 16 on Wednesday, September 20.

In this Round of 16 match versus Dolehide (+280), Alexandrova is the favorite with -400 odds.

Caroline Dolehide vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Caroline Dolehide vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has an 80.0% chance to win.

Caroline Dolehide Ekaterina Alexandrova +280 Odds to Win Match -400 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +650 26.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 40.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.8

Caroline Dolehide vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Dolehide took down Sachia Vickery 6-3, 4-6, 6-1.

Alexandrova advanced past Magdalena Frech 7-6, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Dolehide has played 25 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.4 games per match.

Dolehide has played 18 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 20.8 games per match.

Alexandrova has played 56 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.5 games per match and winning 54.4% of those games.

Alexandrova has played 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set while winning 54.0% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Dolehide and Alexandrova have not met on the court.

