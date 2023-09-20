The Minnesota Lynx and Brionna Jones will battle when the Lynx (19-21) meet the Connecticut Sun (27-13) at Target Center on Wednesday, September 20 at 8:00 PM ET.

In Connecticut's most recent game, it lost to Minnesota 82-75 at home, with Alyssa Thomas (26 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 2 BLK, 55.6 FG%) and DeWanna Bonner (24 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 6-10 from 3PT) leading the way. For the Lynx, Kayla McBride (28 PTS, 8 REB, 55.6 FG%, 6-11 from 3PT) and Napheesa Collier (26 PTS, 13 REB, 2 STL, 50.0 FG%) were the top performers.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-225 to win)

Sun (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+180 to win)

Lynx (+180 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-5.5)

Sun (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 157.5

157.5 When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Sun Season Stats

The Sun have been carried by their defense, as they rank best in the WNBA by giving up just 79.0 points per game. They rank fourth in the league in points scored (82.7 per contest).

Connecticut is grabbing 33.6 rebounds per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing 33.9 rebounds per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Sun have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023, ranking third-best in the WNBA with 20.7 dimes per contest.

When it comes to turnovers, things are clicking for Connecticut, who is committing 12.4 turnovers per game (third-best in WNBA) and forcing 14.8 turnovers per contest (best).

The Sun are sixth in the WNBA with 7.2 three-pointers per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank fourth with a 36.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Connecticut is dominating in terms of defending against three-pointers, as it ranks second-best in the league in threes allowed (6.7 per game) and best in three-point percentage allowed (32.1%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

In the 2023 season, the Sun score 4.8 more points per home game on average than on the road (85.1 at home, 80.3 on the road), and are also allowing 2.0 more points per home game compared to road games (80.0 at home, 78.0 on the road).

When playing at home, Connecticut averages 34.7 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to pull down 32.9, while on the road it averages 32.6 per game and allows 34.9.

The Sun average 2.1 more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (21.7 at home, 19.6 on the road). So far in the 2023 WNBA season, Connecticut is turning the ball over more in home games (12.5 per game) than away (12.4), and is forcing more turnovers at home (14.9 per game) compared to on the road (14.8).

The Sun make 0.6 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6.9). They also shoot a higher percentage at home (37.1% in home games compared to 34.8% on the road).

This year, Connecticut averages 6.6 three-pointers allowed per game at home and 6.8 on the road (while allowing 33.5% shooting from deep in home games compared to 30.8% on the road).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun are 22-7 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75.9% of those games).

The Sun have a 16-6 record (winning 72.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

Connecticut's record against the spread is 21-19-0.

Connecticut has an ATS record of 10-12 as 5.5-point favorites or more.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Sun a 69.2% chance to win.

