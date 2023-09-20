Diana Shnaider vs. Xiyu Wang: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023
In the Round of 16 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on Wednesday, Xiyu Wang (ranked No. 88) faces Diana Shnaider (No. 83).
Compared to the underdog Shnaider (+170), Wang is the favorite (-225) to advance to the quarterfinals.
Diana Shnaider vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, September 20
- Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center
- Location: Guangzhou, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Diana Shnaider vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Diana Shnaider
|Xiyu Wang
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+1200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+500
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|7.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|16.7%
|45.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.8
Wednesday's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
Diana Shnaider vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Shnaider defeated No. 69-ranked Claire Liu, 6-1, 6-3.
- Wang eliminated Nadia Podoroska 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Shnaider has played 26 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.5 games per match.
- In her 13 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Shnaider has played an average of 22.5 games.
- In her 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Wang is averaging 23.5 games per match while winning 50.3% of those games.
- Wang has averaged 23.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.7% of those games.
- This is the first time that Shnaider and Wang have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
