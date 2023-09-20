In the Round of 16 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on Wednesday, Xiyu Wang (ranked No. 88) faces Diana Shnaider (No. 83).

Compared to the underdog Shnaider (+170), Wang is the favorite (-225) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Diana Shnaider vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information

  • Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, September 20
  • Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center
  • Location: Guangzhou, China
  • Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diana Shnaider vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has a 69.2% chance to win.

Diana Shnaider Xiyu Wang
+170 Odds to Win Match -225
+1200 Odds to Win Tournament +500
37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2%
7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7%
45.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Wednesday's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Diana Shnaider vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 32 on Monday, Shnaider defeated No. 69-ranked Claire Liu, 6-1, 6-3.
  • Wang eliminated Nadia Podoroska 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • Shnaider has played 26 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.5 games per match.
  • In her 13 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Shnaider has played an average of 22.5 games.
  • In her 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Wang is averaging 23.5 games per match while winning 50.3% of those games.
  • Wang has averaged 23.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.7% of those games.
  • This is the first time that Shnaider and Wang have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.