In the Round of 16 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on Wednesday, Xiyu Wang (ranked No. 88) faces Diana Shnaider (No. 83).

Compared to the underdog Shnaider (+170), Wang is the favorite (-225) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Diana Shnaider vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diana Shnaider vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has a 69.2% chance to win.

Diana Shnaider Xiyu Wang +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +500 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 45.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Wednesday's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Diana Shnaider vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Shnaider defeated No. 69-ranked Claire Liu, 6-1, 6-3.

Wang eliminated Nadia Podoroska 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Shnaider has played 26 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.5 games per match.

In her 13 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Shnaider has played an average of 22.5 games.

In her 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Wang is averaging 23.5 games per match while winning 50.3% of those games.

Wang has averaged 23.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.7% of those games.

This is the first time that Shnaider and Wang have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.