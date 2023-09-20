In the Abierto Guadalajara Round of 16 on Wednesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 74-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez against No. 49 Emma Navarro.

In this Round of 16 match, Fernandez is favored (-120) versus Navarro (-105) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Emma Navarro vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Emma Navarro vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Leylah Annie Fernandez has a 54.5% chance to win.

Emma Navarro Leylah Annie Fernandez -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Emma Navarro vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Trends and Insights

Navarro advanced past Madison Keys 6-2, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Fernandez clinched a victory against No. 29-ranked Elise Mertens, winning 6-3, 6-4.

Navarro has played 34 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.0 games per match.

Navarro has played 23.2 games per match in her 18 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Fernandez has played 44 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 51.6% of those games.

In 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, Fernandez has averaged 20.4 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 52.1% of those games.

Navarro and Fernandez each own one win in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on August 12, 2023, with Navarro securing the win 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Fernandez has claimed three sets versus Navarro (good for a 60.0% win percentage), compared to Navarro's two.

Fernandez and Navarro have squared off in 46 total games, and Fernandez has won more often, claiming 26 of them.

Fernandez and Navarro have played two times, and they have averaged 23.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.