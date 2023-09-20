Greet Minnen (No. 68 ranking) will meet Harriet Dart (No. 155) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on Wednesday, September 20.

In this Round of 16 matchup, Minnen is favored (-200) against Dart (+155) .

Greet Minnen vs. Harriet Dart Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Greet Minnen vs. Harriet Dart Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Greet Minnen has a 66.7% chance to win.

Greet Minnen Harriet Dart -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 56 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44

Greet Minnen vs. Harriet Dart Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 98-ranked Diane Parry 6-2, 6-2 on Monday, Minnen reached the Round of 16.

Dart will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-2 victory over No. 136-ranked Jule Niemeier in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Through 19 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Minnen has played 22.6 games per match and won 53.6% of them.

Minnen has played eight matches on hard courts over the past year, and 23.1 games per match.

In her 31 matches in the past year across all court types, Dart is averaging 22.6 games per match while winning 49.7% of those games.

Through 17 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Dart has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 47.0% of those games.

This is the first time that Minnen and Dart have matched up in the last five years.

