Caroline Garcia (No. 11) will face Hailey Baptiste (No. 174) in the Round of 16 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Wednesday, September 20.

With -350 odds, Garcia is the favorite against Baptiste (+260) for this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Hailey Baptiste vs. Caroline Garcia Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hailey Baptiste vs. Caroline Garcia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 77.8% chance to win.

Hailey Baptiste Caroline Garcia +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 41.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Hailey Baptiste vs. Caroline Garcia Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Baptiste defeated Karolina Pliskova 7-6, 5-7, 7-6.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Garcia took home the victory against No. 89-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich, winning 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Through 17 matches over the past year (across all court types), Baptiste has played 20.5 games per match and won 50.7% of them.

Through 12 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Baptiste has played 21.4 games per match and won 49.8% of them.

Garcia has averaged 23.7 games per match in her 58 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 51.9% of the games.

Garcia has averaged 23.6 games per match and 9.9 games per set through 41 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.0% of those games.

In the lone match between Baptiste and Garcia dating back to 2015, in the Australian Open Round of 128, Baptiste won 4-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Baptiste has claimed two sets against Garcia (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Garcia's one.

Baptiste and Garcia have competed in 32 total games, and Baptiste has won more often, claiming 17 of them.

In one match between Baptiste and Garcia, they have played 32 games and three sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.