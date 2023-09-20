In the Zhuhai Championships Round of 32 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 39-ranked Mackenzie McDonald against No. 158 Juncheng Shang.

McDonald is getting -185 odds to bring home a victory against Shang (+140).

Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 64.9% chance to win.

Juncheng Shang Mackenzie McDonald +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 46.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.5

Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights

Shang is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 134-ranked Otto Virtanen, 5-7, 7-6, 1-6, in the qualifying round at the US Open.

McDonald most recently played on August 30, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open and was defeated 3-6, 4-6, 4-6 by No. 105-ranked Borna Gojo.

In his 27 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Shang has played an average of 25.3 games (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

Shang has played 25.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 21 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In his 66 matches in the past year across all court types, McDonald is averaging 23.5 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.6% of those games.

McDonald has played 48 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.0 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set while winning 52.7% of games.

Shang and McDonald have not played each other since 2015.

