Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Zhuhai Championships
In the Zhuhai Championships Round of 32 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 39-ranked Mackenzie McDonald against No. 158 Juncheng Shang.
McDonald is getting -185 odds to bring home a victory against Shang (+140).
Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information
- Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, September 20
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 64.9% chance to win.
|Juncheng Shang
|Mackenzie McDonald
|+140
|Odds to Win Match
|-185
|+2800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1000
|41.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|64.9%
|3.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|9.1%
|46.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.5
Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights
- Shang is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 134-ranked Otto Virtanen, 5-7, 7-6, 1-6, in the qualifying round at the US Open.
- McDonald most recently played on August 30, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open and was defeated 3-6, 4-6, 4-6 by No. 105-ranked Borna Gojo.
- In his 27 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Shang has played an average of 25.3 games (23.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Shang has played 25.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 21 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- In his 66 matches in the past year across all court types, McDonald is averaging 23.5 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.6% of those games.
- McDonald has played 48 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.0 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set while winning 52.7% of games.
- Shang and McDonald have not played each other since 2015.
