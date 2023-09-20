Lloyd Harris vs. Jiri Vesely: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Zhuhai Championships
In the Zhuhai Championships Round of 32 on Wednesday, No. 162-ranked Lloyd Harris takes on No. 300 Jiri Vesely.
Harris is getting -200 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Vesely (+155).
Lloyd Harris vs. Jiri Vesely Match Information
- Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, September 20
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Lloyd Harris vs. Jiri Vesely Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lloyd Harris has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Lloyd Harris
|Jiri Vesely
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|+1400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|6.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|55.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.8
Lloyd Harris vs. Jiri Vesely Trends and Insights
- Harris is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 3-6, 1-6, 6-7, in the Round of 64 at the US Open.
- In the US Open (his last tournament), Vesely was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 105-ranked Borna Gojo, 4-6, 3-6, 2-6.
- Harris has played 27.0 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 24 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- On hard courts, Harris has played 11 matches over the past year, totaling 28.0 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.7% of games.
- In his six matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Vesely is averaging 40.2 games per match while winning 47.7% of those games.
- Vesely is averaging 42.0 games per match and 9.7 games per set through three matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Every time Harris and Vesely have matched up dating back to 2015 (two matches), Harris has come out on top. The last meeting was a 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 win in the qualifying round of the Mallorca Championships.
- Harris and Vesely have faced off in five total sets, with Harris clinching four of them and Vesely one.
- Harris has the edge in 51 total games against Vesely, claiming 31 of them.
- In two matches between Harris and Vesely, they have played 25.5 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.
