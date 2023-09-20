In the Zhuhai Championships Round of 32 on Wednesday, No. 162-ranked Lloyd Harris takes on No. 300 Jiri Vesely.

Harris is getting -200 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Vesely (+155).

Lloyd Harris vs. Jiri Vesely Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Lloyd Harris vs. Jiri Vesely Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lloyd Harris has a 66.7% chance to win.

Lloyd Harris Jiri Vesely -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 55.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.8

Lloyd Harris vs. Jiri Vesely Trends and Insights

Harris is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, 3-6, 1-6, 6-7, in the Round of 64 at the US Open.

In the US Open (his last tournament), Vesely was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 105-ranked Borna Gojo, 4-6, 3-6, 2-6.

Harris has played 27.0 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 24 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Harris has played 11 matches over the past year, totaling 28.0 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.7% of games.

In his six matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Vesely is averaging 40.2 games per match while winning 47.7% of those games.

Vesely is averaging 42.0 games per match and 9.7 games per set through three matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Every time Harris and Vesely have matched up dating back to 2015 (two matches), Harris has come out on top. The last meeting was a 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 win in the qualifying round of the Mallorca Championships.

Harris and Vesely have faced off in five total sets, with Harris clinching four of them and Vesely one.

Harris has the edge in 51 total games against Vesely, claiming 31 of them.

In two matches between Harris and Vesely, they have played 25.5 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

