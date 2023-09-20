On Wednesday, Daria Saville (No. 264 in the world) meets Magda Linette (No. 27) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

Linette is getting -155 odds to claim a win against Saville (+120).

Magda Linette vs. Daria Saville Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Magda Linette vs. Daria Saville Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Magda Linette has a 60.8% chance to win.

Magda Linette Daria Saville -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +650 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 13.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 52.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.9

Wednesday's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Magda Linette vs. Daria Saville Trends and Insights

Linette advanced past Jodie Anna Burrage 6-7, 6-0, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Saville defeated No. 114-ranked Anna-Lena Friedsam, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Linette has played 22.6 games per match in her 43 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In her 27 matches on hard courts over the past year, Linette has played an average of 22.3 games.

Saville is averaging 20.0 games per match through her 14 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 52.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Saville has played four matches and averaged 13.3 games per match and 8.8 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Linette and Saville have not matched up on the court.

