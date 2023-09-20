Marlins vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Miami Marlins (79-73) against the New York Mets (70-81) at LoanDepot park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Marlins. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 20.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Eury Perez (5-5) to the mound, while Kodai Senga (11-7) will answer the bell for the Mets.
Marlins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Marlins vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Marlins 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- The Marlins have been favorites in 65 games this season and won 40 (61.5%) of those contests.
- Miami is 38-23 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
- Miami has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 634 (4.2 per game).
- The Marlins have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Mets Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have posted a mark of 3-1.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Mets' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
- The Mets have been victorious in 20, or 32.3%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, New York has won 10 of 42 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mets have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (664 total), New York is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked ERA (4.34) in the majors this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|Braves
|W 9-6
|Johnny Cueto vs Bryce Elder
|September 16
|Braves
|W 11-5
|Bryan Hoeing vs Jared Shuster
|September 17
|Braves
|W 16-2
|Jesús Luzardo vs Charlie Morton
|September 18
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Edward Cabrera vs Jose Butto
|September 19
|Mets
|W 4-3
|Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 20
|Mets
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Kodai Senga
|September 22
|Brewers
|-
|Johnny Cueto vs Corbin Burnes
|September 23
|Brewers
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 24
|Brewers
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Freddy Peralta
|September 26
|@ Mets
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 27
|@ Mets
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Kodai Senga
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|Reds
|L 5-3
|David Peterson vs Hunter Greene
|September 16
|Reds
|L 3-2
|Tylor Megill vs Andrew Abbott
|September 17
|Reds
|W 8-4
|José Quintana vs Brandon Williamson
|September 18
|@ Marlins
|W 2-1
|Jose Butto vs Edward Cabrera
|September 19
|@ Marlins
|L 4-3
|Joey Lucchesi vs Braxton Garrett
|September 20
|@ Marlins
|-
|Kodai Senga vs Eury Pérez
|September 21
|@ Phillies
|-
|David Peterson vs Ranger Suárez
|September 22
|@ Phillies
|-
|Tylor Megill vs Taijuan Walker
|September 23
|@ Phillies
|-
|José Quintana vs Zack Wheeler
|September 24
|@ Phillies
|-
|Jose Butto vs Cristopher Sanchez
|September 26
|Marlins
|-
|Joey Lucchesi vs Braxton Garrett
