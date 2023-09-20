No. 48-ranked Matteo Arnaldi will take on No. 63 Aslan Karatsev in the Zhuhai Championships Round of 32 on Wednesday, September 20.

In the Round of 32, Arnaldi is the favorite against Karatsev, with -140 odds compared to the underdog's +110.

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Aslan Karatsev Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Aslan Karatsev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Arnaldi has a 58.3% chance to win.

Matteo Arnaldi Aslan Karatsev -140 Odds to Win Match +110 - Odds to Win Tournament +1600 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 51.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.3

Today's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Aslan Karatsev Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the US Open on September 4, 2023 (his last match), Arnaldi was defeated by Carlos Alcaraz 3-6, 3-6, 4-6.

Karatsev most recently played on September 1, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the US Open and was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, 0-6 by No. 47-ranked Ben Shelton.

Arnaldi has played 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 24.9 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

Arnaldi has played 23.2 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 19 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Karatsev is averaging 25.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) through his 52 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 51.0% of those games.

Karatsev has averaged 23.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set through 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 48.6% of those games.

Arnaldi and Karatsev have not played each other since 2015.

