In the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open on Wednesday, Jordan Thompson (ranked No. 56) takes on Max Purcell (No. 43).

Purcell is getting -135 odds to win against Thompson (+105).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Max Purcell has a 57.4% chance to win.

Max Purcell Jordan Thompson -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson Trends and Insights

Purcell is coming off a defeat to No. 69-ranked Christopher O'Connell, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-7, in the Round of 128 at the US Open.

In his last match, which was slated for August 29, 2023 at the US Open, Thompson was eliminated against Botic Van de Zandschulp via walkover.

In his 31 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Purcell has played an average of 25.9 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Through 23 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Purcell has played 25.1 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and won 53.9% of them.

Thompson is averaging 24.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 45 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 52.2% of those games.

Thompson is averaging 23.1 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set in 28 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In four head-to-head meetings, Purcell and Thompson have split 2-2. Purcell claimed their most recent clash on May 30, 2023, winning 7-5, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

When it comes to sets, it's been very even between Purcell and Thompson, each securing five sets against the other.

Thompson and Purcell have squared off in 97 total games, and Thompson has won more often, capturing 52 of them.

Thompson and Purcell have squared off four times, and they have averaged 24.3 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.