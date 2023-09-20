In the Round of 16 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on Wednesday, Moyuka Uchijima (ranked No. 173) faces Lucia Bronzetti (No. 60).

Bronzetti is getting -175 odds to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals over Uchijima (+135).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Moyuka Uchijima vs. Lucia Bronzetti Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Moyuka Uchijima vs. Lucia Bronzetti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lucia Bronzetti has a 63.6% chance to win.

Moyuka Uchijima Lucia Bronzetti +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 48.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Wednesday's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Moyuka Uchijima vs. Lucia Bronzetti Trends and Insights

Uchijima took down Jessika Ponchet 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Bronzetti advanced past Ya-Yi Yang 6-1, 6-0 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Through 26 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Uchijima has played 20.8 games per match and won 50.4% of them.

Through 19 matches over the past year on hard courts, Uchijima has played 20.6 games per match and won 51.5% of them.

Bronzetti has averaged 21.3 games per match through her 29 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 46.1% of the games.

Bronzetti is averaging 22.4 games per match and 9.1 games per set through 13 matches on hard courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Uchijima and Bronzetti have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.