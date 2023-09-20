Moyuka Uchijima vs. Lucia Bronzetti: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023
In the Round of 16 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on Wednesday, Moyuka Uchijima (ranked No. 173) faces Lucia Bronzetti (No. 60).
Bronzetti is getting -175 odds to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals over Uchijima (+135).
Moyuka Uchijima vs. Lucia Bronzetti Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, September 20
- Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center
- Location: Guangzhou, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Moyuka Uchijima vs. Lucia Bronzetti Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Lucia Bronzetti has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Moyuka Uchijima
|Lucia Bronzetti
|+135
|Odds to Win Match
|-175
|+2800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1200
|42.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|63.6%
|3.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|7.7%
|48.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.3
Moyuka Uchijima vs. Lucia Bronzetti Trends and Insights
- Uchijima took down Jessika Ponchet 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Bronzetti advanced past Ya-Yi Yang 6-1, 6-0 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Through 26 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Uchijima has played 20.8 games per match and won 50.4% of them.
- Through 19 matches over the past year on hard courts, Uchijima has played 20.6 games per match and won 51.5% of them.
- Bronzetti has averaged 21.3 games per match through her 29 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 46.1% of the games.
- Bronzetti is averaging 22.4 games per match and 9.1 games per set through 13 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- This is the first time that Uchijima and Bronzetti have played in the last five years.
