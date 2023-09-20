Ons Jabeur vs. Martina Trevisan: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Abierto Guadalajara
In the Round of 16 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Wednesday, Ons Jabeur (ranked No. 7) faces Martina Trevisan (No. 54).
With -750 odds, Jabeur is the favorite against Trevisan (+475) for this match.
Ons Jabeur vs. Martina Trevisan Match Information
- Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, September 20
- Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Ons Jabeur vs. Martina Trevisan Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has an 88.2% chance to win.
|Ons Jabeur
|Martina Trevisan
|-750
|Odds to Win Match
|+475
|+350
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|88.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|17.4%
|22.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|62.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|37.6
Ons Jabeur vs. Martina Trevisan Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Jabeur took down Alycia Parks 6-2, 6-2.
- Trevisan defeated Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- Jabeur has played 21.5 games per match in her 40 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- Jabeur has played 23.7 games per match in her 16 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- In the past 12 months, Trevisan has played 41 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.4% of the games. She averages 20.3 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
- Through 26 matches on hard courts in the past year, Trevisan has averaged 20.8 games per match and 9.2 games per set, winning 49.3% of those games.
- In the lone match between Jabeur and Trevisan dating back to 2015, in the Credit One Charleston Open Round of 64, Jabeur won 6-2, 6-2.
- In two head-to-head sets between Jabeur and Trevisan, Jabeur has yet to lose one.
- Jabeur has captured 12 games (75.0% win rate) against Trevisan, who has secured four games.
- Trevisan and Jabeur have played one time, and they have averaged 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.
