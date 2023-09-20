In the Round of 16 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Wednesday, Ons Jabeur (ranked No. 7) faces Martina Trevisan (No. 54).

With -750 odds, Jabeur is the favorite against Trevisan (+475) for this match.

Ons Jabeur vs. Martina Trevisan Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Ons Jabeur vs. Martina Trevisan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has an 88.2% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Martina Trevisan -750 Odds to Win Match +475 +350 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 88.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 17.4% 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 62.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.6

Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Ons Jabeur vs. Martina Trevisan Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Jabeur took down Alycia Parks 6-2, 6-2.

Trevisan defeated Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Jabeur has played 21.5 games per match in her 40 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Jabeur has played 23.7 games per match in her 16 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past 12 months, Trevisan has played 41 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.4% of the games. She averages 20.3 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Through 26 matches on hard courts in the past year, Trevisan has averaged 20.8 games per match and 9.2 games per set, winning 49.3% of those games.

In the lone match between Jabeur and Trevisan dating back to 2015, in the Credit One Charleston Open Round of 64, Jabeur won 6-2, 6-2.

In two head-to-head sets between Jabeur and Trevisan, Jabeur has yet to lose one.

Jabeur has captured 12 games (75.0% win rate) against Trevisan, who has secured four games.

Trevisan and Jabeur have played one time, and they have averaged 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

