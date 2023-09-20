Wednesday's game between the Texas Rangers (83-68) and Boston Red Sox (75-77) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:05 PM ET on September 20.

The probable starters are Jon Gray (8-8) for the Rangers and Brayan Bello (12-9) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rangers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 2-5.
  • When it comes to the total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.
  • The previous 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
  • The Red Sox have been victorious in 38, or 48.1%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Boston has been victorious 24 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (744 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 15 @ Blue Jays L 3-0 Brayan Bello vs José Berríos
September 16 @ Blue Jays L 4-3 Chris Sale vs Chris Bassitt
September 17 @ Blue Jays L 3-2 Nick Pivetta vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
September 18 @ Rangers W 4-2 Kutter Crawford vs Jordan Montgomery
September 19 @ Rangers L 6-4 Tanner Houck vs Nathan Eovaldi
September 20 @ Rangers - Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
September 22 White Sox - Chris Sale vs Touki Toussaint
September 23 White Sox - Nick Pivetta vs Dylan Cease
September 24 White Sox - Kutter Crawford vs Mike Clevinger
September 26 Rays - Tanner Houck vs Aaron Civale
September 27 Rays - Brayan Bello vs Zach Eflin

