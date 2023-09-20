Red Sox vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Wednesday's game between the Texas Rangers (83-68) and Boston Red Sox (75-77) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:05 PM ET on September 20.
The probable starters are Jon Gray (8-8) for the Rangers and Brayan Bello (12-9) for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Red Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 2-5.
- When it comes to the total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The previous 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Red Sox have been victorious in 38, or 48.1%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Boston has been victorious 24 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (744 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Brayan Bello vs José Berríos
|September 16
|@ Blue Jays
|L 4-3
|Chris Sale vs Chris Bassitt
|September 17
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-2
|Nick Pivetta vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 18
|@ Rangers
|W 4-2
|Kutter Crawford vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 19
|@ Rangers
|L 6-4
|Tanner Houck vs Nathan Eovaldi
|September 20
|@ Rangers
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|September 22
|White Sox
|-
|Chris Sale vs Touki Toussaint
|September 23
|White Sox
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Dylan Cease
|September 24
|White Sox
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Mike Clevinger
|September 26
|Rays
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Aaron Civale
|September 27
|Rays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Zach Eflin
