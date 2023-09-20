Wednesday's game between the Texas Rangers (83-68) and Boston Red Sox (75-77) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:05 PM ET on September 20.

The probable starters are Jon Gray (8-8) for the Rangers and Brayan Bello (12-9) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Red Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 2-5.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 38, or 48.1%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has been victorious 24 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (744 total, 4.9 per game).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

