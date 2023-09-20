No. 55-ranked Roman Safiullin will face No. 81 Brandon Nakashima in the Chengdu Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, September 20.

Nakashima is favored (-150) in this match, compared to the underdog Safiullin, who is +115.

Roman Safiullin vs. Brandon Nakashima Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Roman Safiullin vs. Brandon Nakashima Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 60.0% chance to win.

Roman Safiullin Brandon Nakashima +115 Odds to Win Match -150 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 48.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.9

Wednesday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Roman Safiullin vs. Brandon Nakashima Trends and Insights

Safiullin lost 6-3, 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3 against Tommy Paul in the Round of 64 of the US Open (his most recent match).

In the US Open (his last tournament), Nakashima was taken down in the Round of 128 by No. 38-ranked Laslo Djere, 5-7, 4-6, 4-6.

Through 51 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Safiullin has played 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.7% of them.

On hard courts, Safiullin has played 26 matches over the past year, totaling 25.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.3% of games.

In his 47 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Nakashima is averaging 26.7 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.9% of those games.

Nakashima has played 36 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 25.2 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set while winning 51.5% of games.

Safiullin and Nakashima have not competed against each other since 2015.

