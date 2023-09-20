Roman Safiullin vs. Brandon Nakashima: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Chengdu Open
No. 55-ranked Roman Safiullin will face No. 81 Brandon Nakashima in the Chengdu Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, September 20.
Nakashima is favored (-150) in this match, compared to the underdog Safiullin, who is +115.
Roman Safiullin vs. Brandon Nakashima Match Information
- Tournament: The Chengdu Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, September 20
- Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center
- Location: Chengdu, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Roman Safiullin vs. Brandon Nakashima Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Brandon Nakashima has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Roman Safiullin
|Brandon Nakashima
|+115
|Odds to Win Match
|-150
|+2000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1400
|46.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.0%
|4.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|6.7%
|48.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.9
Roman Safiullin vs. Brandon Nakashima Trends and Insights
- Safiullin lost 6-3, 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3 against Tommy Paul in the Round of 64 of the US Open (his most recent match).
- In the US Open (his last tournament), Nakashima was taken down in the Round of 128 by No. 38-ranked Laslo Djere, 5-7, 4-6, 4-6.
- Through 51 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Safiullin has played 25.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.7% of them.
- On hard courts, Safiullin has played 26 matches over the past year, totaling 25.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.3% of games.
- In his 47 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Nakashima is averaging 26.7 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.9% of those games.
- Nakashima has played 36 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 25.2 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set while winning 51.5% of games.
- Safiullin and Nakashima have not competed against each other since 2015.
