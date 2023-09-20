Sofia Kenin (No. 53 ranking) will meet Jelena Ostapenko (No. 16) in the Round of 16 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Wednesday, September 20.

In this Round of 16 matchup, Ostapenko is favored (-190) versus Kenin (+145) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sofia Kenin vs. Jelena Ostapenko Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sofia Kenin vs. Jelena Ostapenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has a 65.5% chance to win.

Sofia Kenin Jelena Ostapenko +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +600 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 14.3% 46.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Sofia Kenin vs. Jelena Ostapenko Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Kenin defeated Anhelina Kalinina 6-2, 7-6.

Ostapenko was victorious 6-2, 6-3 against Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Kenin has played 38 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.5 games per match.

In her 24 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Kenin has played an average of 21.9 games.

Ostapenko is averaging 23.0 games per match through her 58 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 53.9% of those games.

On hard courts, Ostapenko has played 37 matches and averaged 23.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Kenin and Ostapenko have split 1-1. Ostapenko came out on top in their last clash on February 15, 2022, winning 6-1, 6-2.

Ostapenko has won three sets against Kenin (good for a 60.0% win rate), compared to Kenin's two.

Ostapenko has bettered Kenin in 25 of 44 total games between them, good for a 56.8% win rate.

In two matches between Kenin and Ostapenko, they have played 22.0 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.