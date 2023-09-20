Sofia Kenin vs. Jelena Ostapenko: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Abierto Guadalajara
Sofia Kenin (No. 53 ranking) will meet Jelena Ostapenko (No. 16) in the Round of 16 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Wednesday, September 20.
In this Round of 16 matchup, Ostapenko is favored (-190) versus Kenin (+145) .
Sofia Kenin vs. Jelena Ostapenko Match Information
- Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, September 20
- Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Sofia Kenin vs. Jelena Ostapenko Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Sofia Kenin
|Jelena Ostapenko
|+145
|Odds to Win Match
|-190
|+1200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+600
|40.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|65.5%
|7.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|14.3%
|46.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.9
Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions
Sofia Kenin vs. Jelena Ostapenko Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Kenin defeated Anhelina Kalinina 6-2, 7-6.
- Ostapenko was victorious 6-2, 6-3 against Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Kenin has played 38 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.5 games per match.
- In her 24 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Kenin has played an average of 21.9 games.
- Ostapenko is averaging 23.0 games per match through her 58 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 53.9% of those games.
- On hard courts, Ostapenko has played 37 matches and averaged 23.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
- In two head-to-head-matchups, Kenin and Ostapenko have split 1-1. Ostapenko came out on top in their last clash on February 15, 2022, winning 6-1, 6-2.
- Ostapenko has won three sets against Kenin (good for a 60.0% win rate), compared to Kenin's two.
- Ostapenko has bettered Kenin in 25 of 44 total games between them, good for a 56.8% win rate.
- In two matches between Kenin and Ostapenko, they have played 22.0 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.
