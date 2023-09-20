No. 95-ranked Taro Daniel will take on No. 50 Aleksandar Vukic in the Chengdu Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, September 20.

In the Round of 32, Daniel is the favorite against Vukic, with -140 odds compared to the underdog's +110.

Taro Daniel vs. Aleksandar Vukic Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Taro Daniel vs. Aleksandar Vukic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taro Daniel has a 58.3% chance to win.

Taro Daniel Aleksandar Vukic -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 51.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.2

Wednesday's Chengdu Open Previews & Predictions

Taro Daniel vs. Aleksandar Vukic Trends and Insights

Daniel was defeated 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-7 versus Gael Monfils in the Round of 128 of the US Open (his most recent match).

Vukic last played on August 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open and was defeated 4-6, 4-6, 4-6 by No. 12-ranked Alexander Zverev.

Daniel has played 53 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 24.1 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 38 matches on hard courts over the past year, Daniel has played an average of 23.3 games (22.1 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Vukic has played 47 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.5% of the games. He averages 25.2 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Through 34 matches on hard courts in the past year, Vukic has averaged 24.9 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 51.9% of those games.

Daniel and Vukic have not matched up against each other since 2015.

