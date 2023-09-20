In the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 48-ranked Tatjana Maria faces No. 129 Zhuoxuan Bai.

Maria is getting -250 odds to earn a win against Bai (+180).

Tatjana Maria vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Tatjana Maria vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tatjana Maria has a 71.4% chance to win.

Tatjana Maria Zhuoxuan Bai -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 56.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.1

Wednesday's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Tatjana Maria vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Trends and Insights

Maria took down Alexandra Eala 6-3, 6-0 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Bai won 6-3, 7-5 versus Despina Papamichail in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Maria has played 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 20.5 games per match.

In her 27 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Maria has played an average of 19.3 games.

In her nine matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Bai is averaging 22.3 games per match and winning 53.7% of those games.

Bai has averaged 25.0 games per match and 12.5 games per set in one match on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 44.0% of those games.

Maria and Bai have not played each other since 2015.

