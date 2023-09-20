Tatjana Maria vs. Zhuoxuan Bai: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023
In the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 48-ranked Tatjana Maria faces No. 129 Zhuoxuan Bai.
Maria is getting -250 odds to earn a win against Bai (+180).
Tatjana Maria vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, September 20
- Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center
- Location: Guangzhou, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Tatjana Maria vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Tatjana Maria has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Tatjana Maria
|Zhuoxuan Bai
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+180
|+1200
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|35.7%
|7.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|56.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.1
Wednesday's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
Tatjana Maria vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Trends and Insights
- Maria took down Alexandra Eala 6-3, 6-0 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Bai won 6-3, 7-5 versus Despina Papamichail in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Maria has played 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 20.5 games per match.
- In her 27 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Maria has played an average of 19.3 games.
- In her nine matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Bai is averaging 22.3 games per match and winning 53.7% of those games.
- Bai has averaged 25.0 games per match and 12.5 games per set in one match on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 44.0% of those games.
- Maria and Bai have not played each other since 2015.
