In the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 16 on Wednesday, No. 48-ranked Tatjana Maria faces No. 129 Zhuoxuan Bai.

Maria is getting -250 odds to earn a win against Bai (+180).

Tatjana Maria vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Match Information

  • Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, September 20
  • Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center
  • Location: Guangzhou, China
  • Court Surface: Hard

Tatjana Maria vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tatjana Maria has a 71.4% chance to win.

Tatjana Maria Zhuoxuan Bai
-250 Odds to Win Match +180
+1200 Odds to Win Tournament +2800
71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7%
7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4%
56.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.1

Wednesday's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Tatjana Maria vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Trends and Insights

  • Maria took down Alexandra Eala 6-3, 6-0 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • Bai won 6-3, 7-5 versus Despina Papamichail in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
  • Maria has played 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 20.5 games per match.
  • In her 27 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Maria has played an average of 19.3 games.
  • In her nine matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Bai is averaging 22.3 games per match and winning 53.7% of those games.
  • Bai has averaged 25.0 games per match and 12.5 games per set in one match on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 44.0% of those games.
  • Maria and Bai have not played each other since 2015.

