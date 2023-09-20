In a match slated for Wednesday, Victoria Azarenka (No. 23 in rankings) will meet Veronika Kudermetova (No. 19) in the Round of 16 of the Abierto Guadalajara.

With -140 odds, Azarenka is the favorite against Kudermetova (+110) in this match.

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Victoria Azarenka Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Victoria Azarenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has a 58.3% chance to win.

Veronika Kudermetova Victoria Azarenka +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 47.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.5

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Victoria Azarenka Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 248-ranked Eugenie Bouchard 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 on Monday, Kudermetova reached the Round of 16.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Azarenka beat No. 102-ranked Dayana Yastremska, winning 6-4, 7-6.

In her 55 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Kudermetova has played an average of 21.4 games.

In her 32 matches on hard courts over the past year, Kudermetova has played an average of 21.2 games.

Azarenka is averaging 21.1 games per match in her 41 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 54.2% of those games.

Through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Azarenka has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 55.1% of those games.

In two matches against each other, Kudermetova has defeated Azarenka two times. Kudermetova won their last match 2-6, 7-6, 6-4 on January 10, 2023 in the Adelaide International 2 Round of 32.

Kudermetova and Azarenka have matched up in five sets against each other, with Kudermetova capturing four of them.

Kudermetova has taken 27 games (54.0% win rate) against Azarenka, who has secured 23 games.

Azarenka and Kudermetova have played two times, and they have averaged 25.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

