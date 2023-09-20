In a Wednesday WNBA Playoff slate that has just one contest, the Connecticut Sun versus the Minnesota Lynx is the only way to watch the NBA today.

Today's WNBA Games

The Minnesota Lynx play the Connecticut Sun

The Sun look to pull off a road win at the Lynx on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 19-21

19-21 CON Record: 27-13

27-13 MIN Stats: 80.2 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.0 Opp. PPG (11th)

80.2 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.0 Opp. PPG (11th) CON Stats: 82.7 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 79.0 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Napheesa Collier (21.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.5 APG) CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (15.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 7.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -5.5

-5.5 CON Odds to Win: -231

-231 MIN Odds to Win: +186

+186 Total: 157 points

