Yankees vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 20
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the New York Yankees (76-75) and the Toronto Blue Jays (84-67) at Yankee Stadium should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Yankees securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on September 20.
The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (11-9) against the Yankees and Michael King (4-6).
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Blue Jays 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, New York and its foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 contests.
- The Yankees have won in 23, or 43.4%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- New York has a mark of 19-24 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (633 total), New York is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.99 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 14
|@ Red Sox
|W 8-5
|Clarke Schmidt vs Nick Robertson
|September 15
|@ Pirates
|W 7-5
|Gerrit Cole vs Johan Oviedo
|September 16
|@ Pirates
|W 6-3
|Luke Weaver vs Luis Ortiz
|September 17
|@ Pirates
|L 3-2
|Carlos Rodón vs Colin Selby
|September 19
|Blue Jays
|L 7-1
|Clarke Schmidt vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 20
|Blue Jays
|-
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 21
|Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 22
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 23
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Zach Davies
|September 24
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Ryne Nelson
|September 26
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
