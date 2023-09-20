Michael King takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Cavan Biggio and the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Yankees have +100 odds to upset. The game's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -120 +100 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-1.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Yankees and their foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been victorious in 23, or 43.4%, of the 53 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York is 19-24 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving New York have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 67 of 150 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-37 37-38 29-24 47-51 61-62 15-13

