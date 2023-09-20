Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays take on Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 208 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

New York is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.

New York has scored 633 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

New York strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

New York has the eighth-best ERA (3.99) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined 1.239 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will hand the ball to Michael King (4-6) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

None of King's six starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In six starts, King has pitched through or past the fifth inning two times. He has a season average of 1.9 frames per outing.

In 46 appearances this season, he has finished 30 without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Red Sox W 8-5 Away Clarke Schmidt Nick Robertson 9/15/2023 Pirates W 7-5 Away Gerrit Cole Johan Oviedo 9/16/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Luke Weaver Luis Ortiz 9/17/2023 Pirates L 3-2 Away Carlos Rodón Colin Selby 9/19/2023 Blue Jays L 7-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Yusei Kikuchi 9/20/2023 Blue Jays - Home Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - Brandon Pfaadt 9/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Davies 9/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clarke Schmidt Ryne Nelson 9/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Michael King Kevin Gausman

