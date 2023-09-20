When the Toronto Blue Jays (84-67) and New York Yankees (76-75) meet at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, September 20, Kevin Gausman will get the ball for the Blue Jays, while the Yankees will send Michael King to the hill. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (11-9, 3.40 ERA) vs King - NYY (4-6, 2.77 ERA)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Blue Jays Moneyline Yankees Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 7.5

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 105 times and won 58, or 55.2%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have gone 53-44 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (54.6% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have won in 23, or 43.4%, of the 53 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious 19 times in 43 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

