Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Terence Atmane: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Zhuhai Championships
On Wednesday, Terence Atmane (No. 149 in the world) faces Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 46) in the Round of 32 of the Zhuhai Championships.
Nishioka has -160 odds to bring home a victory versus Atmane (+125).
Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Terence Atmane Match Information
- Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, September 20
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Terence Atmane Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Yoshihito Nishioka has a 61.5% chance to win.
|Yoshihito Nishioka
|Terence Atmane
|-160
|Odds to Win Match
|+125
|+2000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|61.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|44.4%
|4.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|52.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.7
Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Terence Atmane Trends and Insights
- Nishioka most recently hit the court on August 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open, and the match ended in a 6-7, 2-6, 4-6 loss to No. 49-ranked Stan Wawrinka .
- Atmane is coming off a 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 loss at the hands of No. 112-ranked James Duckworth in the qualifying round at the US Open.
- In his 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Nishioka has played an average of 25.8 games (23.8 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 33 matches on hard courts over the past year, Nishioka has played an average of 24.5 games (23.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Atmane has averaged 25.7 games per match (25.7 in best-of-three matches) in his three matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 48.1% of the games.
- In two matches on hard courts in the past year, Atmane has averaged 31.0 games per match (31.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 54.8% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Nishioka and Atmane have not competed against each other.
