On Wednesday, Terence Atmane (No. 149 in the world) faces Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 46) in the Round of 32 of the Zhuhai Championships.

Nishioka has -160 odds to bring home a victory versus Atmane (+125).

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Terence Atmane Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Terence Atmane Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yoshihito Nishioka has a 61.5% chance to win.

Yoshihito Nishioka Terence Atmane -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 52.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.7

Wednesday's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Terence Atmane Trends and Insights

Nishioka most recently hit the court on August 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open, and the match ended in a 6-7, 2-6, 4-6 loss to No. 49-ranked Stan Wawrinka .

Atmane is coming off a 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 loss at the hands of No. 112-ranked James Duckworth in the qualifying round at the US Open.

In his 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Nishioka has played an average of 25.8 games (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his 33 matches on hard courts over the past year, Nishioka has played an average of 24.5 games (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

Atmane has averaged 25.7 games per match (25.7 in best-of-three matches) in his three matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 48.1% of the games.

In two matches on hard courts in the past year, Atmane has averaged 31.0 games per match (31.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 54.8% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Nishioka and Atmane have not competed against each other.

