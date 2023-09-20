On Wednesday, Yulia Putintseva (No. 81 in the world) faces Clara Tauson (No. 76) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

In the Round of 16, Putintseva is favored over Tauson, with -135 odds compared to the underdog's +105.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Yulia Putintseva vs. Clara Tauson Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, September 20

Wednesday, September 20 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yulia Putintseva vs. Clara Tauson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yulia Putintseva has a 57.4% chance to win.

Yulia Putintseva Clara Tauson -135 Odds to Win Match +105 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +650 57.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 48.8% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Wednesday's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Yulia Putintseva vs. Clara Tauson Trends and Insights

Putintseva defeated Xiaodi You 6-4, 6-0 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Tauson made it to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 117-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova 6-2, 7-6 on Monday.

Putintseva has played 44 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.5 games per match.

On hard courts, Putintseva has played 26 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.6 games per match while winning 51.2% of games.

Tauson has averaged 20.0 games per match through her 25 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 53.3% of the games.

Through 16 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Tauson has averaged 18.2 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 49.5% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Putintseva and Tauson have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.